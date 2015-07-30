July 30 Apple Inc will launch the next
generation of its Apple TV set-top box in September, with a new
remote and support for Siri voice control, online publisher
BuzzFeed reported on Thursday.
The new Apple TV will have a slimmer chassis, a "drastically
improved" remote with touch-pad input, increased on-board
storage and an operating system that will support Siri, BuzzFeed
said, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bzfd.it/1Itc1AI)
The device will be launched with its own App Store and a
software development kit for app developers, the website said.
Apple did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking
comment.
The Apple TV has not been refreshed since 2013.
The iPhone maker was expected to unveil a new version in
June at its annual Word Wide Developers Conference, but it
launched the Apple Music streaming service.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)