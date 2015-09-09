Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Mac Software Engineering, takes the stage to discuss the 3D Touch featured on the new iPhone 6s line during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the camera for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the 4K video capability for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled the iPhone 6S and 6S plus on Wednesday, the latest iteration of its lucrative smartphone that offers 3D touch, a display technology that responds differently depending on how hard users press their screens.

The new phones, which will come in four metal finishes, will also come with an improved, 12 megapixel camera. Apple also said the new iPhone will record 4K video.

Apple relies heavily on the sale of its flagship iPhones, which drove nearly two-thirds of the company's revenue in the most recent quarter.

(Reporting by Julia Love and Noel Randewich; Editing by Christian Plumb)