SAN FRANCISCO May 8 A California judge tossed
out a lawsuit in which the Chinese firm Proview Electronics Co
Ltd accused Apple Inc of tricking them into selling the
"iPad" name for less than it might have.
Proview, which is also suing Apple in China over alleged
illegal use of the iPad name, filed a lawsuit in California
superior court in February, saying the U.S. consumer electronics
company deceived it by purchasing the rights to the name through
a special-purpose vehicle.
Last week, judge Mark Pierce dismissed the case, agreeing
with Apple's argument that the two parties had agreed to settle
any disagreements in Hong Kong.
Apple says it bought ownership of the trademark in various
countries from Proview, once a global monitor maker, but the
Chinese company argues that the U.S. firm dealt with only one
unit of Proview and it retains rights to the iPad name in China.
An Apple spokeswoman reiterated the company's previous
statement that Proview is "unfairly trying to get more from
Apple for a trademark we already paid for."
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by Gary
Hill)