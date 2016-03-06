By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, March 6
BOSTON, March 6 Apple Inc customers
were targeted by hackers over the weekend in the first campaign
against Macintosh computers using a pernicious type of software
known as ransomware, researchers with Palo Alto Networks Inc
told Reuters on Sunday.
Ransomware, one of the fastest-growing types of cyber
threats, encrypts data on infected machines, then typically asks
users to pay ransoms in hard-to-trace digital currencies to get
an electronic key so they can retrieve their data.
Security experts estimate that ransoms total hundreds of
millions of dollars a year from such cyber criminals, who
typically target users of Microsoft Corp's Windows
operating system.
Palo Alto Threat Intelligence Director Ryan Olson said the
"KeRanger" malware, which appeared on Friday, was the first
functioning ransomware attacking Apple's Mac computers.
"This is the first one in the wild that is definitely
functional, encrypts your files and seeks a ransom," Olson said
in a telephone interview.
An Apple representative said the company had taken steps
over the weekend to prevent attacks by revoking a digital
certificate from a legitimate Apple developer that enabled the
rogue software to install on Macs. The representative said he
could not immediately provide other details.
The malware is programmed to encrypt files on an infected
personal computer three days after the original infection,
according to Olson.
That means that if Apple's steps prove ineffective in
neutralizing malware that has already infected Macs, the
earliest victims will have their files encrypted on Monday,
three days after the malicious program first appeared on the
Tranmission website, he said.
The Transmission site offers the open source software that
was infected with the ransomware.
Palo Alto said it planned to release a blog advising Mac
users on ways to check to see if they were infected with the
virus and steps they can take to protect against it harming
their data, Olson said.
Transmission is one of the most popular Mac applications
used to download software, videos, music and other data through
the BitTorrent peer-to-peer information sharing network,
according to Olson.
Representatives with Transmission could not be reached
immediately for comment.
The project's website, www.transmissionbt.com, on Sunday
carried a warning saying that version 2.90 of its Mac software
had been infected with malware.
It advised users to immediately upgrade to version 2.91 of
the software, which was available on its website, or delete the
malicious one.
It also provided technical information on how users could
check to see if they were affected.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)