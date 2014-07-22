SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 Apple's iPhone
unit sales in greater China jumped about 48 percent and Mac
computer sales rose 39 percent in the June quarter, Chief
Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lower-cost phones sold there by up-and-coming rivals, such
as Xiaomi, appeared to be taking market share mainly from other
companies that rely on Google's Android mobile software, Maestri
added.
"We have a really good runway in front of us with China
Mobile," Maestri said in an interview, referring to Apple's main
carrier partner in the world's No. 2 economy.
