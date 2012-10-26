* Evercore cuts share price target to $775 from $800
* Raymond James cuts target to $700 from $730
* Nomura lowered target to $660 from $710
* Shares down 0.1 percent in premarket trading
Oct 26 At least three brokerages cut their price
targets on Apple Inc by up to $50 a share after the
iPhone maker surprised analysts by forecasting lower gross
margins for the current quarter.
Apple shares edged lower 0.1 percent to $608.85 in premarket
trading.
For the December quarter, Apple forecast revenue of $52
billion, below estimates of $55 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. It expects margins of 36 percent, far lower
than analysts' expectations of 43 percent.
Analysts focused on the decline in margins and played down
the significance of a fall in iPad sales in the last quarter, as
users waited for the iPad mini, and they did not expect this to
continue.
Apple's forecast decline in gross margin, even assuming it
was deliberately aiming low, still pointed to an unusual
decline, Evercore Partners analysts Rob Cihra and Edison Yu said
in a research note. Evercore cut its price target on the stock
to $775 from $800.
Nomura Equity Research said it expected production costs to
rise in the current quarter, after Apple redesigned so many of
its products at once.
"The iPhone 5, iPod Touch, iPod nano, iPad mini and iMac all
feature new form factors and our checks with the supply chain
indicate that many of these are very complex to manufacture and
are likely resulting in reduced production efficiencies," Nomura
analysts said in a note as they lowered their price target to
$660 from $710.
Apple heads into the current quarter after refreshing almost
all of its product lines, including introducing a lower-priced
7.9-inch "iPad mini" and an upgraded fourth-generation
full-sized iPad.
Apple said it expects 80 percent of revenue in the current
quarter to come from new products but did not increase the
product prices to offset higher costs and maintain its margins.
Analysts, however, expect gross margins to recover by June
next year as rising volumes trim manufacturing and component
costs.
When the iPhone 4 was launched, Apple suffered a 480 basis
point decline in corporate gross margins but it recovered
entirely within two quarters, Raymond James analyst Tavis
McCourt said.
He cut his price target on the stock by $30 to $700.
ORDERS OUTSTRIP SUPPLY
Apple had struggled to deliver large quantities of the
iPhone 5 since its launch in late September, with waiting times
stretching at times to three weeks in some regions.
This week, AT&T Inc blamed its disappointing
subscriber growth in the third quarter on a shortage of iPhone
5, highlighting its dependence on Apple.
Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts on a conference call that
there was a heavy backlog for the latest iPhone but the company
had mostly worked out kinks in its supply chain.
"We believe initial demand continues to look huge for
Apple's new 6th-gen iPhone 5, seeing a big jump coming in this
Dec-qtr where our estimate remains unchanged at 49 million
iPhones," Evercore said.
South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co
posted a fourth straight record quarterly profit, $7.4 billion,
with strong sales of its Galaxy range of phones.
Samsung sold 56.3 million smartphones in the third quarter,
according to research firm IDC, giving it a global market share
of 31.3 percent -- more than double that of Apple, which said it
sold 26.9 million iPhones.
Although fourth-quarter iPad sales of 14 million missed
estimates, analysts said they expected sales growth in the
December quarter and 2013.
Evercore forecast Apple to ship 67 million for 2012 and 97
million next year, and said this would said this would take
sales of the tablet to around 27 percent of the size of the
traditional PC market in 2013.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)