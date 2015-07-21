July 21 Apple Inc reported a 32.5
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by 35 percent jump in
sales of its flagship iPhones.
In results announced on the same day the company suffered
disruption to its lucrative online content services, Apple said
net income rose to $10.68 billion, or $1.85 per share, in the
third quarter ended June 27, from $7.75 billion, or $1.28 per
share, a year earlier.
The world's largest publicly traded company by market value
said it sold 47.5 million iPhones and revenue rose to $49.61
billion from $37.43 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Julia Love in San
Francisco in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)