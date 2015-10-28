(Recasts lead with investor's holiday focus; adds analyst
comments on China and emerging markets sales)
By Julia Love and Devika Krishna Kumar
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Apple Inc painted
a rosy picture for its new iPhones as it reported quarterly
results on Tuesday, but investors were more focused on the
company's next test: topping last year's record holiday sales.
Shares of the world's most profitable company initially rose
3 percent in extended trade after Apple beat Wall Street's sales
and profit forecasts, but the gains largely evaporated later.
In the world's most important market for smartphones,
Apple's sales in Greater China in its fourth fiscal quarter
nearly doubled from a year ago to $12.52 billion, accounting for
nearly a quarter of its total revenue.
"We continue to have wonderful success there," Apple's chief
financial officer, Luca Maestri, told Reuters, adding that Apple
now has 25 stores in China and is opening a new one roughly
every month.
But China sales dipped from the fiscal third quarter, when
Apple notched $13.2 billion in revenue there. The sequential
decline is important as many analysts believe China is poised to
replace the United States as Apple's biggest market.
Analyst Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies said as the
Chinese market matures, it is beginning to show spikes around
the holidays and slumps before the release of a new phone, as in
the U.S. market. "The seasonality in China is really a new
wrinkle," he said.
Apple, the world's largest company by market value, said it
sold about 48.05 million iPhones worldwide in its fiscal fourth
quarter ended Sept. 26, slightly below analysts' average
forecast of 48.72 million, according to a poll by Fortune
magazine.
For the current quarter, which will include a full three
months of sales of the new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models, Apple
forecast revenue between $75.5 billion and $77.5 billion. The
company's generally conservative forecast was in line with Wall
Street's average estimate of $77.17 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The street was fearing soft guidance and instead got a good
December outlook," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets.
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello said the forecast was
slightly below expectations but investors were pricing in a
worse outcome, which was why the stock initially rose after
hours.
Boosted by a new pink or 'rose gold' color option, Apple
posted record sales of its latest iPhones in the first weekend
that they hit stores in late September. The fiscal fourth
quarter included only two days of sales of the new iPhones.
The release of the iPhone 6 set off a sales frenzy last
year, propelling Apple to the most profitable quarter ever for a
U.S. company.
Analyst Shannon Cross of Cross Research said Apple's
guidance for the current quarter suggested the company can top
its success last year. "It suggests that they are definitely up
to the task," she said.
But some analysts expressed concerns.
"I would say I am a little skeptical or wary about how much
more market share they can gain in (emerging) markets," said
Tuong Nguyen, a principal analyst at Gartner, citing concerns
about whether consumers in those markets can buy costly phones.
Apple's net income rose to $11.12 billion, or $1.96 per
share, in the fourth quarter, up from $8.47 billion, or $1.42
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose about 22 percent to $51.50 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.88 per share
and revenue of $51.11 billion.
Apple's shares, which fell steeply in mid-August as concerns
about the company's business in China hit fever pitch, were
trading at $114.80 after the bell, after closing at $114.55 in
regular Nasdaq trade.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Bill Rigby and
Leslie Adler)