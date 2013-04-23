SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 Apple Inc :
* CEO says 'acknowledge that our growth rate has slowed and our
margins have
decreased from the exceptionally high level we experienced in
2012'
* CEO says decline in stock price has been 'very frustrating to
all of us' but
company 'remains very strong'
* CEO says will review cash allocation strategy each year
* CFO says ipod touch continues to account for over half of all
ipods sold
during the quarter.
* CFO says 300 million people now using icloud
* CFO says company expects to open 30 new retail stores in
fiscal 2013
* CFO says expects to borrow in United States for expanded
capital return
program
* CEO says got 'really great stuff' coming in fall and 'across
all of 2014'
* CFO says ipad mini margins 'significantly' below corporate
average
* CFO says company willing to make short term trade-offs in
profits where it
sees long term potential
* CEO cites "new product categories" as one area for potential
growth