Oct 25 Apple Inc said it was caught off
guard by how many people want to buy its biggest smartphone, the
iPhone 7 Plus, and the miscalculation may hit profits this
holiday season.
The technology leader is not sure it can make as many units
of the iPhone 7 Plus as consumers want in time for the Christmas
shopping rush, Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook told analysts on
Tuesday. It will manage to make enough of the smaller iPhone 7s,
though, he said.
Demand was strong "particularly on the iPhone 7 Plus versus
our forecast going into the product launch," Cook said.
The bigger phones bring bigger profits, and Apple's forecast
for thinner-than-expected margins concerned investors after it
reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
Apple issued a conservative outlook on margins for the
holiday quarter, 38 percent to 38.5 percent, versus expectations
of nearly 39 percent, said Mariann Montagne, senior investment
analyst and portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.
It was not immediately clear if the smartphone shortage
caused the miss.
"You're not able to get that product into the hands of the
person who wants it right here, right now," said IDC analyst
John Jackson. "Those are dollars not in your hands."
The Cupertino, California-based company unveiled its newest
iPhones on Sept. 7. The 5.5-inch (14 cm) Plus model is the first
iPhone to have a dual camera on the back that lets users take
better portrait shots and zoom in from further away.
"It's inherently tough to know how things like new finishes
and features are going to affect demand for a new model," said
analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
Apple is still getting to know how consumer interest varies
for larger and smaller phones, having launched two competing
sizes only in 2014, he said.
The company also may have underestimated the number of
customers it would win from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which recently recalled its own large format phone,
the Galaxy Note 7, after a number of them caught fire.
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters in
an interview it was "impossible to know" the effect of Samsung
halting production of the Note 7 earlier this month.
"We cannot fulfill all the demand that is out there right
now," he added.
Speeding up production would be difficult, analysts said.
The company cannot contract new suppliers, hire more workers and
open factories overnight, said Trip Chowdhry, managing director
of Global Equities Research.
"You can't just shoot iPhones out of an assembly line at the
speed of a bullet," he said. "Apple does things to perfection.
There is no need to rush and create an inferior product the way
Samsung did."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson
and Bill Rigby)