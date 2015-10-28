Oct 28 Slowdown? What slowdown?
Apple Inc reported blockbuster iPhone sales in
China, suggesting that worries about the company's growth
trajectory in the world's second-largest economy are overdone.
Apple's shares rose nearly 3 percent in early trading on
Wednesday.
The stock has lost about 7 percent of its value in the past
three months as investors fret that the slowing Chinese economy
would derail Apple's successful run in the country.
Apple's sales in Greater China, including Taiwan and Hong
Kong, nearly doubled in the third quarter, accounting for nearly
a quarter of the company's total sales.
"If the Chinese consumer is pulling back on spending then it
seems to be either at the very high luxury end or maybe on some
of the everyday non-essential items," Atlantic Equities analyst
James Cordwell said.
"I think the smartphone is increasingly viewed as an
essential in China. So, I don't see the economy weighing
significantly on Apple growth over the next few quarters."
Apple's results follow stronger-than-expected earnings from
companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Nike
Inc.
RISING MIDDLE CLASS
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook downplayed concerns about
China on Tuesday.
"If I ... just look at how many customers are coming in our
stores regardless of whether they are buying, how many people
are coming online and in addition to looking at our sales
trends, I would not know there was any economic issue at all in
China," Cook said on a conference call.
Many large U.S. companies, including United Technologies
Corp and General Electric Co, have expressed
concerns about China's slowing growth.
However, William Blair analyst Anil Doradla said Apple has
several factors in its favor.
"These include the rising middle class and stronger
purchasing power in the emerging markets, especially China and
India, combined with the company facing little or no competition
in the high end of the market," Doradla wrote in a note.
Few analysts changed their price target on Apple's stock
after the results and only Pacific Crest changed its rating,
upgrading the stock to "overweight" from "sector weight",
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of 50 analysts covering the stock, 41 rate it "buy" or
higher, while only one rates it "sell," according to Thomson
Reuters data. Their median price target is $150.
Apple's stock was trading at $117.35 after the open.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru, Writing
by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)