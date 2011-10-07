* Jobs' death stirs worries about Apple's innovation

* Microsoft, Google, Samsung in hot competition

By Miyoung Kim, Hyunjoo Jin and Bill Rigby

SEOUL/SEATTLE, Oct 6 If the death of Apple's inspirational leader means a slowdown in the company's blistering pace of innovation, it could give breathless rivals like Microsoft and Samsung a chance to catch up.

The extinguishing of the creative force behind the iPod, iPhone and iPad means a host of competitors -- already closing the gap in some markets -- will redouble efforts to counter the domination of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in consumer electronics.

"No question, competitors like Microsoft will try and capitalize on any weakness, stumble or oversight to shift the public's attention away from Apple and toward their own offerings," said Todd Lowenstein, portfolio manager at HighMark Capital Management.

"Apple is still the unquestioned leader, but competitors like Android and Microsoft are coming to market with compelling offerings and seemingly are starting to close the gap."

Luminaries of the tech world paid tribute to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs after his death on Wednesday, from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Chairman Bill Gates and Google Inc (GOOG.O) chief Larry Page to Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) CEO G.S. Choi and Sony (6758.T) head Howard Stringer.

But investors said emotion will not take any edge off fierce competition with Apple.

"The downturn in the economy will likely spur more and more competitors with more and more mimicry products," said Stanley Crouch, chief investment officer at fund manager Aegis, pointing to Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) new low-cost tablet computer as a recent example.

"When you get this incredible pressure from low-cost entrants, it's very tough to maintain market share and margins," said Crouch.

SAMSUNG'S CHANCE

South Korean conglomerate Samsung is one of the best placed companies to deliver something fresh and exciting to rival Apple, analysts said.

It already makes the closest competitor by sales to Apple's iPad tablet and the two companies are scrapping for top spot in the smartphone market, having overtaken Nokia NOK1V.HE, the market leader for the past decade, earlier this year.

Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer through the sale of mobile chips and display screens. The relationship and rivalry has helped Samsung become a top global brand over the past decade with a stock market value of $115 billion, a third of Apple's.

But the two are also involved in a bitter dispute over mobile devices, suing each other in 10 countries involving more than 20 cases since April.

Samsung's Galaxy range of smartphones and tablet computers run on Google's Android operating system, which Jobs believed to be a blatant copy of Apple's mobile interface.

"Steve Jobs was particularly passionate about the enforcement of Apple's intellectual property," said Florian Mueller, an intellectual property expert. "From a strategic point of view, Mr. Jobs' successor doesn't have a choice other than to fight equally hard."

The global scrap between Apple and Samsung -- with both sides trying to ban the sale of each others' products in several countries -- is not likely to cool, said Colleen Chien, assistant professor at Santa Clara University's School of Law.

"I don't see that's going to disappear just because of the passing of Steve Jobs," she said. "Jobs was a very competitive person and the patent lawsuits were an extension of the company's strategy of getting more aggressive."

