By Alexei Oreskovic and Miyoung Kim
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, Aug 25 The changing of the
guard at Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gives rivals from Google Inc
(GOOG.O) to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd (066570.KS) an unprecedented opportunity to take on the
consumer electronics powerhouse.
Steve Jobs passed the reins at Apple to his right-hand man
Tim Cook on Wednesday, saying he could no longer fulfill his
CEO duties. [ID:nN1E77O002]
Technology executives around the world praised Jobs' skills
as an innovator and a business leader, but as the dust settles,
industry insiders and analysts expect his departure to ratchet
up the competition as rivals look for fresh opportunities.
"What this will do is clearly embolden the competitors,
because a lot of them think they just can't compete with Steve
Jobs," said Rob Enderle, principal analyst with the Enderle
Group, whose clients include Apple rivals such as Microsoft,
Lenovo (0992.HK) and Dell DELL.O.
As tech companies step up efforts to chip away at Apple's
strongholds in consumer electronics, PCs and entertainment, the
company will also have to defend its internal ranks from
outsiders looking to lure away its top talent.
"Companies lose a lot of their aggressiveness, their
culture, their sense of purpose, when the founder steps down,"
said Michael Cusumano, a professor at MIT Sloan School of
Management.
But he said competitors may not be able to truly benefit
from the change at Apple for a couple of years. Cook has
effectively been running the company since January -- a period
during which Apple has thrived. And Jobs, known for his
obsessive attention to detail, intends to remain active in his
new chairman's role for as long as his health allows.
What's more, analysts say, Apple likely already has a full
pipeline of Jobs-grade products that should see it through the
next few years.
GREENER PASTURES
Apple's biggest vulnerability in the short term may be its
employees. Companies such as Google, whose chief executive
Larry Page co-founded the company and is an outspoken advocate
of investment in research and innovation, could prove
particularly appealing to Apple engineers.
Even Apple nemesis Microsoft may appeal to some Apple
employees thanks to efforts such as its xBox video game
business, which has many parallels to the media-centric devices
made by Apple, noted Mike McGuire, an analyst at industry
research firm Gartner.
"These executives inside Apple are some of the most sought
after executives in the industry," said one Internet executive
who wished to remain anonymous.
If Jobs' influence wanes, many employees may no longer feel
as passionately about working for Apple. Others may simply find
it tough to resist the promise of a hefty raise or a promotion
at a rival company.
"It would shock me if people didn't leave within a year, or
six months," said the Internet executive.
Overall though, Apple's culture and work environment are so
unique that convincing its employees to leave will be tougher
than it seems, said McGuire.
"I'm sure there are lot of those big head-hunting firms who
have got their execs booking flights and trying to figure out
how they can get involved but I think a lot of them are going
to be disappointed," he said.
RISING CHALLENGERS
Jobs' decision to step down comes as Apple is on a roll,
with the company delivering blockbuster financial results and
Apple challenging ExxonMobil for the title of America's most
valuable company.
Last week, Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) effectively conceded
that it couldn't compete with Apple's iPad and iPhones and
pulled the plug on its nascent business producing tablets and
smartphones.
But other companies are ramping up efforts. Google's recent
move to acquire Motorola Mobility signals the Web search
giant's plans to challenge Apple's iPhone more directly by
selling its own, home-built smartphones.
Samsung and HTC, which use Google's Android software, are
also gaining share in the mobile market.
"Even before Steve Jobs' (resignation), Samsung was getting
more and more optimistic that they can actually take on Apple
in the smartphone arena," said Mark Newman, a former director
of strategy at Samsung, where he worked for six years.
"The game is really now Samsung's to lose ... They are
picking up market share because of the change in dynamics in
the smartphone industry," added Newman, now a senior analyst
for global memory and consumer electronics at Sanford C
Bernstein.
Samsung's Galaxy range of smartphones and tablet computers
running on Google's Android operating system are seen as the
key competitors to Apple's iPhone and iPad, products that have
changed the industry.
Taiwanese group HTC Corp (2498.TW) -- led by another
well-known industry figure, Peter Chou -- has seen sales of its
handsets surge in the last few quarters and has a reputation
for innovative flair.
"Next year is probably going to be the heaviest competition
year Apple has ever had," said Enderle.
But with the intensifying competition, some industry
insiders believe the only way rivals will truly get a leg up on
Apple will be if Apple stumbles.
"It's all about if Apple at some point makes a
significantly bad decision," said Georges Nahon, the CEO at
Orange Labs, a division of France Telecom SA.
"It has to be the convergence of a couple bad decisions
internally and major changes happening in the market that they
didn't see coming," he said.
