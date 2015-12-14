(Adds comment from Apple)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Dec 14 Samsung took to the U.S.
Supreme Court on Monday in a last-ditch effort to pare back the
more than $548 million in damages it must pay Apple for
infringing the patents and designs of the iPhone.
Samsung's petition must first be accepted for review by the
Supreme Court. It is the latest step in a long-running patent
lawsuit between the rival companies that epitomized the global
smartphone wars.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd paid Apple Inc
$548.2 million on Monday, fulfilling part of its
liability stemming from a 2012 verdict for infringing Apple's
patents and copying the iPhone's look.
In its petition to the high court, Samsung said it should
not have had to make as much as $399 million of that payout for
copying the patented designs of the iPhone's rounded-corner
front face, bezel, and gridded icons.
It said that awarding total profits from the sale of its
devices with those designs, even if they relate only to a small
portion of the phone, allows for "unjustified windfalls" far
beyond the inventive value of the patents.
"A patented design might be the essential feature of a spoon
or rug. But the same is not true of smartphones, which contain
countless other features that give them remarkable functionality
wholly unrelated to their design," Samsung told the high court.
"Samsung is escalating this case because it believes that
the way the laws were interpreted is not in line with modern
times," the company said in a statement.
Apple did not address the new petition, but said in a
statement, "We make these products to delight our customers, not
for our competitors to flagrantly copy."
The South Korean electronics company's quest to limit
damages to Apple comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., the nation's top patent
court, in May stripped about $382 million from the $930 million
Samsung owed following the 2012 verdict. The appeals court said
the iPhone's appearance could not be protected through
trademarks.
Another trial over remaining damages relating to some of
Samsung's infringing products in the case is set for next
spring.
In its petition on Monday, Samsung also told the Supreme
Court that juries should not award damages on certain
"functional" aspects of designs, such as flat screens, which
allow for the reading of documents, or rounded corners, which
make phones easier to slip into a pocket.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Dan
Grebler and Meredith Mazzilli)