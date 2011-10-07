SYDNEY Oct 7 An Australian court is now
expected to rule next week on Apple's plea to
temporarily ban sales of Samsung Electronics Co
latest computer tablet on grounds that it infringed on its iPad
patents.
Lawyers for both companies wrapped up arguments on Tuesday
at an Australian federal court and Judge Annabelle Bennett said
a decision would take some time but she would aim to deliver it
as quickly as possible.
Lawyers had hoped for a decision this week but by Friday
there was no judgement.
Apple is seeking a temporary ban on sales of Samsung Galaxy
10.1 tablets citing infringement of its touch screen technology
patent, ahead of a final hearing.
Apple says Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and
tablets "slavishly" copied its iPhone and iPad and has launched
an international legal battle which is expected to hurt growth
at one of Samsung's fastest-growing businesses.
Samsung, whose Galaxy gadgets are seen as a major threat to
Apple's devices, rejects the claims and hopes it gets a quick
favourable ruling so that its Galaxy 10.1 tablets can reach
customers in time for the Christmas gifting season.
A spokesman for the federal court declined comment.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram, Editing by
Michael Perry)