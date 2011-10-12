(Repeats to insert dropped word in headline)

SYDNEY Oct 12 An Australian court will hand down its judgement on Thursday on Apple's request to ban the sale of Samsung Electronic's latest tablet computer in Australia.

However, the Federal Court said in a statement that some parts of the judgement might be given confidentially to the two parties on Thursday and only released a day later, on Friday.

Apple is seeking a temporary ban on sales of Samsung Galaxy 10.1 tablets, citing infringement of its touch-screen technology patent, pending a full determination of the patent dispute.

Apple says Samsung's Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied its iPhone and iPad and has launched an international legal battle which is expected to hurt growth at one of Samsung's fastest-growing businesses.

Samsung, whose Galaxy gadgets are seen as a major threat to Apple's devices, rejects the claims. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Mark Bendeich)