SYDNEY Oct 27 An Australian court on Thursday
agreed to fast-track Samsung Electronics' appeal
against a ban on the sale of its new Galaxy tablet computer in
the country, part of an ongoing global legal battle with iPad
maker Apple Inc .
Apple won an injunction against Samsung earlier this month
in Australia, temporarily preventing the sale of the Galaxy 10.1
tab -- a key rival to the iPad in the fast-growing tablet
computer market.
Samsung sought and been granted an expedited hearing by the
Federal Court in Sydney, hoping to overturn the ban before the
busy pre-Christmas shopping season.
"I'm quite firm of the view that the matter should proceed
on the basis that the lead application be referred to a full
court, that it be listed at the same time as any prospective
appeal and that the matter be expedited," Justice Lindsay Foster
said.
No date has yet been set.
The two technology firms have been locked in an acrimonious
battle in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablets since
April, with the Australian dispute centring on touch-screen
technology used in Samsung's new tablet.
Apple successfully moved to block Samsung from selling its
tablets in Germany and a case in the Netherlands that has forced
Samsung to modify some smartphone models.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by
Ed Davies)