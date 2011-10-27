SYDNEY Oct 27 An Australian court on Thursday agreed to fast-track Samsung Electronics' appeal against a ban on the sale of its new Galaxy tablet computer in the country, part of an ongoing global legal battle with iPad maker Apple Inc .

Apple won an injunction against Samsung earlier this month in Australia, temporarily preventing the sale of the Galaxy 10.1 tab -- a key rival to the iPad in the fast-growing tablet computer market.

Samsung sought and been granted an expedited hearing by the Federal Court in Sydney, hoping to overturn the ban before the busy pre-Christmas shopping season.

"I'm quite firm of the view that the matter should proceed on the basis that the lead application be referred to a full court, that it be listed at the same time as any prospective appeal and that the matter be expedited," Justice Lindsay Foster said.

No date has yet been set.

The two technology firms have been locked in an acrimonious battle in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablets since April, with the Australian dispute centring on touch-screen technology used in Samsung's new tablet.

Apple successfully moved to block Samsung from selling its tablets in Germany and a case in the Netherlands that has forced Samsung to modify some smartphone models. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)