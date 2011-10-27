(Fixes typo in bullet points)
* Samsung will have appeal heard, granted expedited hearing
* Pre-hearings begin for Samsung's case against Apple's
iPhone 4S
* Part of global legal battle between heavyweight tech firms
SYDNEY, Oct 27 Samsung Electronics
won Australian court approval for fast-tracking its appeal
against a ban on the sale of its new Galaxy tablet computer in
the country, part of an ongoing global legal battle with iPad
maker Apple Inc .
Apple was granted an injunction against Samsung earlier this
month in Australia, temporarily preventing the sale of the
Galaxy 10.1 tab -- a key rival to the iPad in the fast-growing
tablet computer market.
Samsung sought and has been granted an expedited hearing by
the Federal Court in Sydney, hoping to overturn the ban before
the busy pre-Christmas shopping season.
"I'm quite firm of the view that the matter should proceed
on the basis that the lead application be referred to a full
court, that it be listed at the same time as any prospective
appeal and that the matter be expedited," Justice Lindsay Foster
said.
No date has yet been set.
Samsung and Apple were also in court for preliminary
hearings into Samsung's claim that Apple's latest iPhone 4S
infringes on its patents.
Samsung has filed preliminary injunction motions to ban
sales of the iPhone 4S in Australia and Japan, escalating the
battle with its arch rival and biggest client.
The two technology firms have been locked in an acrimonious
battle in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablets since
April, with the Australian dispute centring on touch-screen
technology used in Samsung's new tablet.
Apple successfully moved to block Samsung from selling its
tablets in Germany and a case in the Netherlands has forced
Samsung to modify some smartphone models.
Samsung had been reluctant to agree to an expedited
Australian hearing, despite the risk of missing out on Christmas
sales, because it said it needed time to prepare a proper
defence against Apple's case.
