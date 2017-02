SYDNEY Dec 2 An Australian court on Friday extended a ban on sales of Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy tablet in the country by a week, further delaying the South Korean firm's attempt to launch the device for Christmas shoppers.

The ban over a patent dispute was set to expire by 4 p.m (0500 GMT) on Friday but has been extended until Dec 9 so the high court can hear an appeal by Apple Inc against an earlier federal court decision to overturn a temporary ban.

