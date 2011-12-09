SYDNEY Dec 9 An Australian court on Friday lifted a ban on the sale of Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy tablet in the country, allowing the South Korean firm to resume sales of the device for the Christmas shopping season.

Samsung is locked in a global legal battle with Apple Inc over patents and the latest court decision is a victory for the South Korean firm.

Samsung has since late July been unable to sell the product in Australia. The Galaxy device is considered one of the main alternatives to Apple's Ipad. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)