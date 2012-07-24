* Apple accuses Samsung of illegal copying
* Samsung say its technology actually fueled Apple's profits
* U.S. trial over patents scheduled for July 30
By Jonathan Stempel
July 24 Apple Inc claims it is entitled
to $2.525 billion of damages in its high-stakes battle against
Samsung Electronics Co over patents for technology
used in smartphones and tablets, such as the iPhone and iPad.
The estimate was revealed in a court filing early Tuesday,
six days before the world's largest consumer electronics
companies are scheduled on July 30 to begin a jury trial before
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.
Apple accused Samsung of infringing its patents by making
its popular Galaxy phone and computer tablets "work and look"
like Apple products, enabling the South Korean company to
overtake it as the world's largest maker of smartphones.
Samsung has countered that it simply developed its own
"unique" products in a bid to "best the competition," and that
Apple actually owes money for using its patented technology.
In its court filing, Apple said Samsung owes "substantial
monetary damages" because it illegally "chose to compete by
copying Apple."
It said Samsung has been "unjustly enriched" by an
undisclosed amount -- presumably $2 billion -- and deprived
Apple of $500 million of profit and $25 million of reasonable
royalty damages. This results in "a combined total of $2.525
billion" of damages, Apple said.
Apple called its estimates conservative, and still plans to
pursue a permanent injunction to stop future violations.
STIFLING COMPETITION
Thirteen minutes after Apple's filing, Samsung countered
with a filing accusing the Cupertino, California-based company
of trying "to stifle legitimate competition and limit consumer
choice to maintain its historically exorbitant profits."
It said Apple should pay for using patented Samsung
technology, "without which Apple could not have become a
successful participant in the mobile telecommunications
industry."
The dispute is part of a worldwide legal battle over the
alleged theft of technology used in smartphones and tablets,
including those powered by Google Inc's Android, which
Samsung uses in its most popular devices.
In its filing, Apple claimed it is entitled to reasonable
royalty rates equal to more than $31 per unit.
This includes $24 for use of Apple's "design patents or
trade dress rights," $3.10 for a patent related to "scrolling"
technology, $2.02 for a patent covering a "tap to zoom" feature,
and $2.02 for a patent that tells users with a "bounce" when
they reached the bottom of screens.
Apple also said that any remedy to which Samsung could be
entitled over its "declared-essential patents" is limited to
one-half of one cent per unit for each infringed patent.
Last week, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and top Samsung
executives participated in court-supervised mediation to try to
resolve the case but a resolution appeared to be unlikely,
people familiar with the matter said.
The companies also disagreed on the value of the disputed
patents, one of the people said.
In afternoon trading, Apple shares fell 69 cents to $603.14
on the Nasdaq. The company is expected to report quarterly
results after the market closes.
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co et al, U.S.
District, Northern District of California, No. 11-01846.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek and Andrew Hay)