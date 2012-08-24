UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 24 A U.S. jury awarded Apple Inc $1.051 billion in damages from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, finding that the Korean company infringed some of Apple's valid patents.
The verdict in the high-stakes trial between the two tech giants was still being read in a federal courtroom in San Jose, California, and not all of the key legal findings had been announced.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)