SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 Samsung Electronics
called a U.S. jury decision in favor of Apple Inc
"a loss for the American consumer" because it would
stifle innovation and push up prices.
Apple scored a sweeping legal victory over its arch-rival
as a U.S. jury on Friday found the Korean company had copied
critical features of the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and
awarded the U.S. company $1.051 billion in damages.
"This is not the final word in this case or in battles being
waged in courts and tribunals around the world, some of which
have already rejected many of Apple's claims," Samsung said in a
statement after the verdict was read.