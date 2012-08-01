By Poornima Gupta and Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31 Apple Inc's
celebrated i ndustrial design team is a group of around 16
"maniacal" individuals from all over the world w h o spend a lot
of time brainstorming around a kitchen table.
The world's most valuable technology corporation on Tuesday
allowed a rare glimpse into a zealously guarded internal
hardware design process that has produced some of the world's
most celebrated consumer electronics.
In a high-profile U.S. patent infringement trial against
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that began this week, i t
called 17-year Apple design veteran Christopher Stringer as its
first witness.
Stringer looked every inch the designer with his
shoulder-length hair, salt-and-pepper beard, wearing an
off-white suit with a narrow black tie.
"Our role is to imagine products that don't exist and guide
them to life," he told the jury.
Apple's products -- particularly the seminal iPhone -- are
held in high regard throughout the industry. The gadget that
revolutionized the smartphone industry is prominently displayed
in the avant-garde San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
The company, which is accusing its South Korean arch-foe of
stealing iPhone and iPad design and features, owes a debt to
creative guru Jonathan Ive and his cadre of designers a s sembled
from Britain, Australia, the United States, Japan, Germany over
more than a decade.
Stringer said Apple's group of 15 to 16 industrial designers
-- headed by the British-born and recently knighted Ive -- work
on all of the company's products and dedicate time every week to
discuss them, mostly at the kitchen table.
That's where the group is "most comfortable," he said.
Ive's team leads works out of a large, open studio on
Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, with music blaring
through a giant sound system and access strictly limited to a
small portion of employees, according to a 2006 profile of Ive
in Business Week.
BRAINSTORMING
Most of the team have worked side-by-side for 15 to 20
years, said Stringer, who has "hundreds" of design patents to
his name.
"We have been together for an awfully long time," Stringer
said. "We are a pretty maniacal group of people. We obsess over
details."
Over the years, the team earned a reputation for blending
the aesthetically appealing with the functional. Stringer worked
on the original iPhone -- internally codenamed M-68 -- and
almost all of Apple's mobile products.
Once a product design idea is solidified through a
brainstorming session, the design team sketches those ideas and
models it through a Computer Aided Design process.
The design team doesn't follow a linear creative process
from idea to sketch, model and then to engineered demo, Stringer
said. Developed concepts will be scrapped if a better idea comes
along, he said.
"We are always doubting. We are always questioning."
Stringer listed some of the manufacturing problems for the
original iPhone, from putting glass in close proximity to
hardened steel to cutting holes in the glass.
"People thought we were crazy," he said.
