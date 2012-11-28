AMSTERDAM Nov 28 A Dutch court ruled on
Wednesday that some of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy
smartphones and tablets infringe an Apple patent in the
latest round of the two firms' worldwide battle.
The court ordered Samsung Electronics to pay Apple damages,
determined by how much profit it has made from the sales.
The patent dispute concerns the Android operating system
versions 2.2.1 to 3.0 used on Samsung's Galaxy tablets and
smartphones, the court said.
Samsung and Apple, the world's top two smartphone makers,
are locked in patent disputes in at least ten countries as they
vie to dominate the lucrative mobile market and win over
customers with their latest gadgets.
Samsung, the world's top maker of smartphones, infringed
Apple patents to make its smartphones and tablets, a U.S. trade
panel judge said in a preliminary decision issued last month.
Samsung won a court case last month in the Netherlands, when
a Dutch court ruled the company did not infringe an Apple patent
by using certain multi-touch techniques on some of the Samsung
Galaxy smartphones and tablet computers.