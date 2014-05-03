(Adds comment from Apple and Samsung, details on patent
litigation)
By Dan Levine
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 2 A U.S. jury on Friday
ordered Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to pay $119.6
million to Apple Inc, far less than Apple had sought
and marking a big loss for the iPhone maker in the latest round
of their globe-spanning mobile patent litigation.
During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California,
federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on
smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung
denied wrongdoing. On Friday, the jury found the South Korean
smartphone maker had infringed two Apple patents.
Apple and Samsung have been litigating around the world for
three years. Jurors awarded the iPhone maker about $930 million
after a 2012 trial in San Jose, but Apple failed to persuade
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh to issue a permanent injunction
against the sale of Samsung phones in the United States.
Some industry observers see the ongoing legal dispute as an
attempt by Apple to curtail the rapid growth of phones based on
Google Inc's rival Android software. Samsung was by far
the largest adopter of the operating platform.
"Though this verdict is large by normal standards, it is
hard to view this outcome as much of a victory for Apple. This
amount is less than 10 percent of the amount Apple requested,
and probably doesn't surpass by too much the amount Apple spent
litigating this case," said Brian Love, assistant professor at
the Santa Clara University School of Law.
"Apple launched this litigation campaign years ago with
aspirations of slowing the meteoric rise of Android phone
manufacturers. It has so far failed to do so, and this case
won't get it any closer."
The current case involves five Apple patents that were not
in the 2012 trial and that cover iPhone features such as
slide-to-unlock and search technology. Apple is seeking to ban
sales of several Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S III, and
sought just over $2 billion in damages.
It will now be up to Judge Koh to decide whether a sales ban
is warranted, though legal experts deem that unlikely.
"An injunction is extremely unlikely," argued Michael
Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School. "The Federal Circuit
sets a high bar."
Responding to the verdict, Apple said the ruling reinforced
its stance that "Samsung willfully stole our ideas and copied
our products."
Samsung representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
TO AND FRO
The shortfall in damages for Apple led some experts to again
question whether patent litigation amongst the technology
industry's largest players, which has been on the rise in past
years, was a viable strategy.
Critics have argued that patent litigation can be abused and
can hinder innovation. Its advocates say litigating helps
innovators protect their intellectual property and benefit from
them.
"What the verdict shows is that Apple's patents did not play
a significant role in consumer decisions," Carrier wrote. "One
wonders if the endless smartphone patent wars, costing millions
and putting the focus on the courtroom rather than the
innovation lab, are worth it."
During the trial, Samsung argued that Apple had vastly
exaggerated the importance of its patented iPhone features,
while Apple said the South Korean company could not have
competed in the smartphone market without unfairly copying its
flagship product.
In the San Jose trial, the jury found that Samsung had
infringed two patents, and the judge had ruled before trial that
Samsung had infringed a third. The jury also found Apple had
infringed on one of the Korean company's own patents.
Samsung, which asserted a $6 million damages claim, was
awarded $158,400.
During the trial, the two tech leaders also sparred over how
Google's work on the software used in Samsung phones affects
Apple's patent claims. Samsung's phones run on the Android
mobile operating system developed by Google Inc.
Google was not a defendant in the case, but during the trial
Samsung pointed out that some of the features Apple claims to
own were actually invented by Google, and called a handful of
executives from the Internet search giant to testify on its
behalf.
Apple said Google shouldn't affect how jurors analyzed
Samsung's liability, partly because Google had agreed to
reimburse some of Samsung's costs.
After the jury delivered its verdict, Apple attorneys argued
that the jurors had made a technical mistake in awarding damages
to Apple on a patent covering one of Samsung's phones. Koh
ordered the jurors to return on Monday to resolve the issue,
which could boost Apple's damages award by a few hundred
thousand dollars.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 12-630.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Ken Wills)