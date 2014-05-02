Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 2 The jury has reached a verdict on Friday in a patent trial between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which will be read in a San Jose, California federal courtroom shortly, according to a court official.
During the month-long trial, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.