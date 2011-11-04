* EU regulator seeking information from both companies
* Apple, Samsung involved in legal disputes in 10 countries
* Conflict over lucrative smartphone, tablet market
* IP expert says probe likely to target Samsung
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 EU regulators are investigating
whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
may have breached EU antitrust laws with patent
infringement claims in their global legal battle over the
lucrative smartphone and tablet market.
The two technology companies are embroiled in more than 20
legal disputes in 10 countries.
"The (European) Commission has indeed sent requests for
information to Apple and Samsung concerning the enforcement of
'standards-essential' patents in the mobile telephony sector,"
the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.
"Such requests for information are standard procedure in
antitrust investigations, to allow the Commission to establish
the relevant facts in a case. We have no other comments at this
stage," it added.
Standards-essential patents means they have been
incorporated in internationally accepted technology standards,
which in the case of Samsung and Apple, means 3G and UMTS
technology.
Samsung said in a statement it had "at all times remained
committed to fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND)
licensing terms" for its wireless standards-related patents.
"We have received a request for information from the
European Commission and are cooperating fully," it said.
Apple declined to comment.
In an Oct. 28 filing with a California court, the U.S.-based
firm said Samsung's lawsuits related to its patents was "so
egregious that the European Commission recently has opened an
investigation to determine whether Samsung's behavior violates
EU competition laws".
The Commission investigation is more likely to target
Samsung rather than Apple, said intellectual property expert
Florian Mueller.
"Only Samsung enforces allegedly standards-essential
patents, and the capacity in which Apple received the
Commission's requests for information must therefore be that of
a witness and maybe also that of an informal or formal
complainant," he said.
Samsung has brought patent infringement claims against Apple
in several EU courts, accusing its rival of not paying licensing
fees for some of its patents before Apple started selling
iPhones.
A Dutch court dismissed Samsung's arguments last month,
saying its 3G patents were part of essential standards which
should be open to license under FRAND terms.
Such patent tactics should worry regulators, Mueller said.
"Samsung went too far by trying to shut down Apple's
products with its 3G patents in nine different countries on four
continents. That's a recipe for triggering antitrust
intervention," he said.
"This investigation has huge implications for Apple's
dispute with Samsung, but way beyond those two companies, it's
about the kind of licensing commitment the entire technology
industry relies upon."
The Commission can fine a company up to 10 percent
of its global turnover if it is found to have violated EU rules.
