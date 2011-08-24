Aug 24 A German court will decide on Thursday
whether Samsung can sell its latest iPad rival in
Germany after an preliminary injunction requested by Apple
barred the South Korean company from selling its new
Galaxy tablets in Europe's biggest economy earlier this month.
The two companies are locked in patent fights across the
globe -- in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Here are some questions and answers about the dispute and
the possible outcome of the hearing:
WHAT IS THE HEARING ABOUT?
Apple claims Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab line of tablet
computers infringes on its design patent for the iPad. It says
that Samsung's latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab 10.1, copies the
iPad's design, look and feel -- in particular the thinness,
shininess and rounded corners.
Like most iPad rivals, Samsung's Galaxy Tab range is built
on Google's Android operating system, and many
commentators see Apple's fight against Samsung as a proxy for
fighting Android itself.
California-based Apple obtained a temporary injunction in
Germany on Aug. 10 that barred Samsung from selling its tablets
in most of the European Union. Samsung objected.
In a partial victory for the South Korean company, a German
court lifted most of the injunction last week, limiting it to
Germany. The court will decide on Thursday whether to uphold the
injunction in the country or lift it.
In the Netherlands, where Apple filed a separate motion
against Samsung, a court decided in favour of Apple on
Wednesday, ordering a sales ban for three Samsung smartphones.
WHY DID THE GERMAN COURT LIFT PART OF THE INJUNCTION?
The Duesseldorf-based court argued that it was questionable
whether its authority extended to international companies
operating outside Germany. Legal experts said this did not
reflect well on the court and that both the court and Apple's
lawyers did not check the wording of the law properly.
A German court can impose a ban across the EU if an
international company has an establishment in Germany, Thorsten
Vormann, an intellectual property expert at law firm Clifford
Chance said. However, he added, the German subsidiary Samsung
GmbH was an independent unit and therefore that law did not
apply.
The one court that can impose such a ban is in Alicante,
Spain, where the European Office for Trade Marks and Designs is
seated. It originally granted the community design on which
Apple has based its claim, Vormann's colleague Anette Gaertner
explained.
HOW CAN SAMSUNG COUNTER APPLE'S ARGUMENTS?
Samsung can attempt to cancel the community design in a
nullity action and connect that motion with its invalidity
defense in Germany.
"Basically one can argue that the preliminary injunction
should be quashed because the granted community design is
invalid," Gaertner said.
Samsung can argue that Apple's claim that it has copied the
new design of the iPad is questionable.
"Apple has argued that Samsung has copied its iPod touch and
iPhone design and really that's not a brand new design," Vormann
said. He added: "Apple is basically calling into question its
own argument".
Samsung is following that line of defence against an
injunction request filed by Apple in the United States,
basically claiming that Apple ripped off Stanley Kubrick.
Samsung said in its court papers that a tablet computer seen
in Kubrick's movie 2001: Space Odyssey "has an overall
rectangular shape with a dominant display screen, narrow
borders, a predominately flat front surface, a flat
back surface (which is evident because the tablets are lying
flat on the table's surface), and a thin form factor."
WHAT COULD THE OUTCOME OF THE HEARING BE?
The German court could either uphold the ban and it would
then be up to Samsung to file an appeal, or ask the court to
open main proceedings that would allow a proper trial and thus
more room for witnesses and expert testimonies.
Samsung could also decide to alter its tablets.
If the German court lifts the injunction, Apple would likely
have to pay for damages incurred by Samsung. Depending on what
Samsung -- which had just begun the sales launch of its Galaxy
Tab 10.1 in Europe -- had planned to ship before the injunction
was issued, the bill for Apple could run quite high, Vormann
said.
The court is likely to decide on which way it will go within
three to four weeks after the hearing.
HOW MUCH WOULD SAMSUNG SUFFER IF THE BAN IS NOT LIFTED?
The injunction affects Samsung Germany but not major German
retailers such as consumer electronics chain Media Markt for
example, as long as the tablets are imported into another EU
country first.
Samsung can continue to sell its tablets outside of Germany
and retailers can choose to receive shipments from the Dutch
port of Rotterdam instead of Germany's Hamburg port.
"Realistically, by partly lifting the injunction, the court
has already opened the door for Samsung to circumvent the ban
since it can continue sales outside of Germany," Vormann said.
(Additional reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)