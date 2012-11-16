Nov 15 A U.S. judge allowed Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd to pursue claims the iPhone5 infringes its
patents on Thursday, while also allowing Apple Inc to
add claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note, Galaxy S III and the
Jelly Bean operating system violate its patents.
The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal in San Jose,
California, was the latest development in a continuing legal war
by Apple against manufacturers like Samsung whose products use
Google Inc's Android software.
Representatives for both Apple and Samsung declined comment.
The case is one of two patent infringement lawsuits pending
in the U.S. District Court in San Jose by Apple against Samsung.
An earlier lawsuit by Apple that related to different patents
resulted in a $1.05 billion jury verdict against Samsung on Aug.
24.
Apple filed the the second lawsuit in February, alleging
that various Samsung smartphone and tablet products including
the Galaxy Nexus infringed eight of its patents.
Samsung denied infringement and filed a cross-complaint
alleging that Apple's iPhone and iPad infringed eight of its
patents.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction
against pretrial sales of the Nexus in June. But the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned the sales ban on
Oct. 11.
Following the debut of the iPhone on Sept. 21, Samsung
sought to add it as an Apple product that infringed its patents.
Apple moved likewise to add the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1,
Samsung Galaxy S III and the Jelly Bean operating system in
connection with the Galaxy Nexus.
In his ruling Thursday, Grewal said Samsung acted with
"reasonable diligence" in asking the court to allow it to add
the iPhone 5 to the case.
Apple did not oppose adding the iPhone5. Nevertheless,
Grewal warned Apple to "think twice before opposing similar
amendments reflecting other newly released products - e.g. the
iPad 4 and iPad mini - that Samsung may propose in the near
future."
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et
al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California,
12-cv-00630.