SAN JOSE Aug 13 Apple Inc licensed its
prized design patents to Microsoft Corp but with an
"anti-cloning agreement" to prevent copying of its iPhone and
iPad, an Apple executive said on Monday.
The testimony from Apple patent licensing director Boris
Teksler came in one of the most closely watched technology
trials in years. Apple is accusing Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
of copying its iPhone and iPad, while the Korean
company says Apple infringes several of its wireless technology
patents.
Apple had reached out to Samsung in 2010, hoping to strike
an agreement with its rival on patent licensing before their
dispute hit the courts.
Teksler testified that Apple offered a clutch of patents for
licensing but, crucially, viewed patents related to what he
called the "unique user experience" as a highly protected
category.
Those included design patents at issue in the lawsuit,
covering the look and feel of the iPhone and iPad. Teksler told
jurors last week he could count on "on one hand" the instances
Apple has licensed those patents.
Negotiations between Apple and Samsung did not produce a
licensing agreement, and Apple filed a lawsuit in federal court
in San Jose, California, in April 2011.
Apple's decision to license its design patents to Microsoft
was consistent with its corporate strategy, Teksler said,
because the agreement prohibited Microsoft from manufacturing
copies.
"There was no right with respect to these design patents to
build clones of any type," Teksler said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.