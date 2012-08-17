By Edwin Chan
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Aug 17 Samsung Electronics
tried to impose an "unfair and unreasonble" royalty
rate on Apple Inc for the use of its wireless patents
in the iPhone, which would have stymied Apple's commercial
prospects, a former Texas Instruments lawyer said on
Friday.
Richard Donaldson, who retired as the chipmaker's lead
patents attorney, told the court he viewed a 2.4-percent royalty
Samsung wanted on the price of the iPhone as discriminatory,
because those patents enabled just a fraction of the
smartphone's features.
Samsung accuses Apple of infringing those patents, which are
related to wireless communications for smartphones and are
broadly licensed to Intel Corp and other technology
corporations.
Apple accuses Samsung of copying the design and some
features of its iPad and iPhone.
The former Texas Instruments executive joined a string of
rebuttal expert witnesses Apple presented in court in the
closing hours of its U.S. legal battle with its Korean rival,
one facet of a bigger war for mobile industry supremacy between
two corporations that sell more than half the world's
smartphones.
"If other companies were to determine that this is a
reasonable royalty, then the total royalty on the iPhone would
be something like 50 percent," Donaldson testified.
"It's neither fair nor reasonable because you could not be
successful in the market."
Other expert witnesses included Michael Walker, a former
senior Vodafone research executive who from 2008 to 2011
chaired the European telecoms standards authority, who said
Samsung failed to disclose in a timely fashion the same patents
to which Donaldson referred.
Friday's testimony centered on the concept of standards or
essential patents, which are intellectual property built into a
commonly agreed set of specifications -- in this case, the UMTS
wireless communications standard widely used around the world by
mobile devices.
Apple's lawyers argue that Samsung, a part of the body that
crafted and adopted UMTS, is charging an unfairly high licensing
fee on those patents, in effect trying to stymie its market
advances. Samsung has said those patents were its intellectual
property, for which it rightly requires compensation.
On Friday, Samsung's lawyers did not cross-examine many of
Apple's witnesses at length because the Korean company had used
up almost all of its allotted trial time of 25 hours, giving
Apple major leeway in directing their witnesses.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.