Aug 28 The world's most valuable company is now
a little richer.
A California jury awarded Apple Inc $1.05 billion
in damages Friday in a decision that found that competitor
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had infringed six
smartphone patents.
The ruling will likely usher in another wave of intellectual
property lawsuits in Silicon Valley as Apple and other
smartphone makers look for any edge in the hugely profitable and
growing mobile computing business, analysts noted. Apple asked a
federal judge Monday to block the sale of some of Samsung's
popular Galaxy phones that include the patented technology or
designs in question.
For investors, the jury's decision likely means that the
mobile industry will continue to be dominated by Apple. But that
does not mean that other, less-obvious options do not exist.
Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and parts
manufacturers could all end up benefiting, at least
tangentially, from Apple's victory, analysts said.
Here are suggestions on how to play a mobile industry in
transition:
OUTSIDE OF APPLE
The recent case was not Apple's victory alone. The ruling
could provide a boost to Microsoft, which has a valuable library
of patents and an operating system that steers well clear of
Apple's legal claims, analysts said.
Microsoft and Nokia are expected to announce a
new Lumia phone that will run Windows 8 and will be available on
Verizon Communications Inc's network, according to a note
from Trefis, a Boston-based stock research firm. The Windows
phones could continue to take market share from Blackberry maker
Research in Motion Ltd, Trefis noted.
Microsoft also could receive a boost from parts suppliers
that decide that continuing to work with Samsung could put it at
a legal risk, said Cody Acre, director of research at Williams
Financial Group.
"To some degree the win likely strengthens the possible
success of Microsoft's Windows operating system, as a larger
number of original equipment manufactures may seek the relative
patent safety of Microsoft," he said in a research note Monday.
Acre noted that Apple has few viable competitors in the
smartphone hardware business, as companies like LG Electronics
Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd and Sony Corp
"could all come under significantly increased legal,
design and expense pressure, further weighing on the ability of
any of them to mount a real competitive advantage," he said.
As a result, he expects that "Samsung will continue to be
successful and remain the only viable competitor to Apple,"
which could make the company attractive to value investors.
Samsung Electronics stock fell 7.5 percent in Seoul on
Monday, wiping out about $12 billion in market capitalization.
It now trades at a price to earnings ratio of 10.5, and offers a
dividend yield of 0.5 percent.
Samsung in the recent ruling was found to have infringed
several Apple iPhone patents that ranged from tapping to zoom in
on text to the phone's icon interface.
Other investors are expecting Apple's legal victory
eventually to help its competitor, Google.
"There will be more patent warfare going on among the
handset makers and the real winners are going to be those who
continue to innovate," said Dan Morris, portfolio manager of the
$4.5 million Manor Growth Fund.
Morris owns both Apple and Google. Several analysts and
legal experts have said that Google could be Apple's next
litigation target as it takes on its popular Android operating
system.
Yet Morris said that the case will spur Google to make
significant changes to its operating system in order to avoid
further legal questions. Its roughly $670 share price reflects
more of its search business dominance than its Android business,
he said, giving the company significant room to grow.
Google trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8 and is up
approximately 27 percent for the year.
APPLE ITSELF
Apple's victory gives investors yet another reason to buy
the company, whose $633.4 billion market cap makes it the most
valuable company of all time.
It is likely that Apple will win an injunction against
Samsung that will prevent the company from selling smartphones
that infringe the patent, noted Peter Misek, an analyst at
Jefferies.
Any gains in mobile will bolster a slate of new products
that will be released in the company's 2013 fiscal year, said
Michael Walkley, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. The next
version of the iPhone and long-expected iTV television product
will make the company well-positioned for growth, he noted.
For all its profits and stock gains this year, Apple remains
reasonably priced by fundamental measures. It trades at a
price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, roughly in line with the broad
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, and offers a dividend
yield of 1.6 percent. The company's shares are up about 65
percent since the start of the year.