SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics have agreed to attend a mediation session to be held on or before Feb. 19, as they prepare to clash in court in March over smartphone patents.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Samsung CEO Oh-Hyun Kwon will attend the session with in-house lawyers only, according to a Wednesday court filing. Their legal teams had met on Jan. 6 to "discuss settlement opportunities," the filing read.

Apple and Samsung are embroiled in a legal battle over smartphone patents across several countries that mirrors their global battle for supremacy in the mobile device market.