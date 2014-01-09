* Mediation to address disputes over smartphone patents
* Legal teams from rivals met Jan. 6 to discuss settlement
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics have agreed to attend a
mediation session to be held on or before Feb. 19, as they
prepare to clash in court in March over smartphone patents.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Samsung CEO Oh-Hyun Kwon will attend
the session with in-house lawyers only, according to a Wednesday
court filing. Their legal teams had met on Jan. 6 to "discuss
settlement opportunities," the filing read.
Neither company immediately return messages seeking comment.
Apple and Samsung are embroiled in a legal battle over
smartphone patents across several countries that mirrors their
global battle for supremacy in the mobile device market.
The technology rivals are facing a March trial date in the
United States over Apple's claims that Samsung infringed its
patents.
In the last two years, Apple and Samsung have gone to trial
twice in San Jose, California federal court, and juries have
awarded Apple a total of roughly $930 million.
Apple said in court documents filed in December that its has
paid its leading outside law firm approximately $60 million to
wage patent litigation against Samsung.
The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, 11-1846.