PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN JOSE, Calif. May 5 A U.S. jury on Monday left the total damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd must pay Apple Inc unchanged at $119.6 million after additional deliberations in a trial where the South Korean smartphone maker was found to have infringed three Apple patents.
During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting By Dan Levine, editing by Peter Henderson)
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lands' End announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Stantec Inc - has signed an agreement for sale of its software business, Innovyze to EQT Mid Market US Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: