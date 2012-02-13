* New suit over slide-lock, voice-search features
* Suit targets latest Android phone, widens attack on Google
* Samsung says aware of the filing, to defend against claims
Feb 13 Apple Inc raised the stake
in an intensifying global patent battle with Samsung Electronics
by targeting the latest model using Google's
fast growing Android software, a move which may affect
other Android phone makers.
Apple has asked a federal court in California to block
Samsung from selling its new Galaxy Nexus smartphones, which use
Google's newest version of Android, called Ice Cream Sandwich,
alleging four patent violations including new features such as a
voice-command search function.
Galaxy Nexus, the official debut of which was delayed by
Samsung in October to pay respect to Apple's co-founder Steve
Jobs, is the first phone running on the newest Android version
before the platform is widely adopted by hardware manufacturers
such as HTC Corp and Motorola Mobility. HTC
and Motorola are also in separate patent disputes with Apple.
In a lawsuit filed last week in San Jose, Apple said the
Galaxy Nexus infringes on patents underlying features customers
expect from Apple products. Those include the ability to unlock
phones by sliding an image and to search for information by
voice.
"Google cannot deny its undivided responsibility for any
infringement findings. A preliminary injunction would not
prohibit the sale of a Galaxy nexus just because it's called
Galaxy Nexus or looks like one: it's all about which patents it
infringes on," said independent patent expert Florian Meuller.
"I am absolutely certain that...for the preliminary
injunction motion the Galaxy Nexus was singled out because it's
so new, and important."
Samsung said in a statement on Monday that it is aware of
the filing by Apple in the California court.
"We continue to assert our intellectual property rights and
defend against Apple's claims to ensure our continued innovation
and growth in the mobile communications business," Samsung said
in a statement.
With the new lawsuit, Apple is opening up another legal
assault on the South Korea-based company after taking Samsung to
the same court in April of last year. In the earlier case, Apple
alleged that Samsung illegally copied iPhone and iPad design
features and the look of its screen icons. That
case is still going on, although in December Apple lost a bid
for a preliminary bar against Samsung for selling Galaxy phones
and tablets.
Apple acknowledged the setback in the new action and said
now it is suing over new products and different patents.
In addition to the California cases, Apple and Samsung are
waging more than 20 legal fights in at least 10 countries in
their war for global leadership of smartphone and tablet
markets.
The new case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, et a
12-00630.
(Reporting by David Henry in NEW YORK and Miyoung Kim in SEOUL;
Editing by Matt Driskill)