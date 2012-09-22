SEOUL, Sept 22 Apple Inc has asked for a court
order for a permanent U.S. sales ban on Samsung Electronics
products alleged to have violated its patents along with
additional damages of $707 million on top of the billion-dollar
verdict won by the iPhone maker last month.
Samsung has responded by asking for a new trial.
The world's top two smartphone makers are locked in patent
battles in 10 countries as they vie for top spot in the
lucrative, fast-growing market.
Apple scored a legal victory over Samsung
in late August when a U.S. jury found that the
Korean firm had copied critical features of the iPhone and
awarded the U.S. firm $1.05 billion in damages.
In a motion filed late Friday U.S. time, Apple sought a
further $400 million damage award for design infringement by
Samsung; $135 million for willful infringement of its utility
patents; $121 million in supplemental damages based on Samsung's
product sales not covered in the jury's deliberation; and $50
million of prejudgment interest on damages through Dec. 31. The
requests together come to $707 million.
Apple wants the injunction to cover "any of the infringing
products or any other product with a feature or features not
more than colorably different from any of the infringing feature
or features in any of the Infringing Products."
Such a wide-ranging sales ban could result in the extension
of the injunction to cover Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S III
smartphone.
'RECTANGLES WITH ROUNDED CORNERS'
Samsung, in a filing to the U.S. court, asked for a new
trial to be held.
"The Court's constraints on trial time, witnesses and
exhibits were unprecedented for a patent case of this complexity
and magnitude, and prevented Samsung from presenting a full and
fair case in response to Apple's many claims," Samsung said.
"Samsung therefore respectfully requests that the Court
grant a new trial enabling adequate time and even-handed
treatment of the parties."
In a separate statement, Samsung lamented the fact that
patent rulings should cover issues such as the shape of the
product in addition to technological points.
"It is unfortunate that patent law can be manipulated to
give one company a monopoly over rectangles with rounded
corners, or technology that is being improved every day by
Samsung and other companies," it said.
The Korean firm earlier this week said it plans to add
Apple's new iPhone 5 to the existing U.S. patent lawsuits,
stepping up its legal challenge as the two companies seek to
assert rights to key technologies.
Apple said it wanted the court to award it damages that
reflect "a rational and fair effort to address Samsung's willful
misconduct that has and will impose lasting harm on Apple."
The Korean firm was the world's top smartphone maker in the
second quarter of this year, shipping more than 50 million
phones, nearly double Apple's 26 million iPhone shipments.
Both companies are raising their marketing spending to
promote their latest products ahead of the year-end shopping
season.