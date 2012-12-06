UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Dec 5 Lawyers for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd filed a redacted copy of a 10-year patent licensing agreement struck by Apple Inc with Taiwan's HTC Corp in a U.S. court late on Wednesday following a judge's order.
The Korean electronics giant had earlier filed a motion to compel Apple -- with whom it is waging a bitter legal battle over mobile patents across several countries -- to reveal details of a settlement that was reached with HTC on Nov. 10 but which have been kept under wraps.
The court last month ordered Apple to disclose to Samsung details of the legal settlement that the iPhone maker reached with HTC, including terms of the 10-year patents licensing agreement.
In August, Apple won a $1.05 billion verdict against Samsung after a U.S. jury found that certain Samsung gadgets violated Apple's software and design patents.
Legal experts say the question of which patents are covered by the Apple-HTC settlement, and licensing details, could be instrumental in Samsung's efforts to thwart Apple's subsequent quest for a permanent sales ban on its products.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al, No. 11-1846.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million