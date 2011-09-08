TOKYO, Sept 8 Apple is suing Samsung Electronics in Japan over alleged patent violations relating to the iPhone and iPad, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

California-based Apple is seeking the suspension of sales of Samsung's handsets in Japan, as well as 100 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages, Kyodo added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The suit is the latest in a series of patent battles between the two firms around the world. ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edmund Klamann)