By Dan Levine
| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Jan 30 Samsung sought to
defeat Apple's bid for a permanent sales ban against some
Samsung smartphones, arguing in court on Thursday that Apple's
request was an attempt to instill fear among telecom carriers
and retailers that carry Samsung's products.
At a hearing in federal court in San Jose, California,
Samsung attorney Kathleen Sullivan told U.S. District Judge Lucy
Koh that the injunction would give the iPhone maker an opening
to come back to court quickly and argue that newer Samsung
products should also be banned.
"An injunction would create fear and uncertainty for the
carriers and retailers with whom Samsung has very important
customer relationships," Sullivan said.
Apple attorney William Lee said that a jury has already
found that nearly two dozen phones infringed Apple patents, and
that Apple Inc has lost sales to a direct competitor.
"The natural, inexorable result is an injunction," Lee said.
Apple's request for the permanent injunction stems from the
companies' legal fight over various smartphone features patented
by Apple, such as the use of fingers to pinch and zoom on the
screen and design elements such as the phone's flat, black glass
screen. Apple has won U.S. jury verdicts against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd totaling about $930 million.
Koh had previously rejected such a sales ban, but the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ordered her to
reconsider in November.
Even though Samsung no longer sells the older-model phones
targeted by the injunction request, Apple has argued in court
documents that such an order is important to prevent Samsung
from future copying with new products "not more colorably
different" than the defunct models.
Sullivan, the Samsung lawyer, argued that the injunction
would allow Apple seek other bans on new products on a much
faster timeline than through traditional patent litigation,
which can take years.
Koh did not say when she would rule on the request.
The chief executives for Apple and Samsung have agreed to a
mediation session, which will take place by February 19. The two
companies are scheduled to begin another trial in San Jose in
March over a separate batch of patents that involve Apple's Siri
search technology.
Samsung's phones use the Android operating system, developed
by Google. Samsung and Google announced a global patent
licensing deal this week.
The case in US District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc vs. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, 11-1846.