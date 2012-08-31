BRIEF-Access Self Storage increases its investment in StorageVault
* Storage Vault Canada Inc - access self storage inc has acquired 15 million common shares in capital of storagevault at a price of $1.50 per share
TOKYO Aug 31 A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that Samsung Electronics' mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc patent, awarding the South Korean firm a victory a week after it lost a landmark patent case in the United States.
The Tokyo District Court's ruling on an Apple patent dealing with transferring media content between devices comes after a U.S. federal jury found last week that Apple did not infringe on any of Samsung's patents, while the South Korean firm had copied key features of the popular iPhone.
The U.S. jury awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages and it is now seeking speedy bans on the sale of eight Samsung phones in the U.S. market.
* Says BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data
* Says BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data

* Says sold membership interest of its wholly-owned subsidiary Captira Analytical, llc effective January 31, 2017