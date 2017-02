(Corrects year of lawsuit to 2011 from 2010)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 A U.S. judge directed the chief executives for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to participate in settlement talks to try to resolve an ongoing patent lawsuit over smartphone and tablet technology, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Apple sued Samsung in 2011 and accused the South Korean company of "slavishly" copying the iPhone and iPad. Samsung then countersued Apple. (Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)