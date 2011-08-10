* Apple won injunctions against Samsung Galaxy Tab in
Europe, Australia
* Litigation helping to cement iPad's market share
* Legal battle likely to end in settlement with Samsung
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Apple Inc's latest
victory in its intellectual property battle with Samsung
Electronics' is a step forward in its broader
strategy of using the courts to help cement the unassailable
lead its iPad has in the tablet market.
The U.S. technology giant has just won an injunction in a
German court that temporarily bans Samsung from selling its
flagship Galaxy tablet in most of the European Union, having won
a similar ruling in Australia last week.
These injunctions are only preliminary measures and Apple
will have to provide more substantial evidence in subsequent
court cases that the design of the Galaxy infringed its patents
or copied their designs in order to make any bans permanent.
Such cases can take months if not years to come to court --
assuming there's no settlement first -- and if Apple loses it
will be liable for the business lost by Samsung in the meantime.
"Apple has a strategy of filing patents, getting some
protection and trying to prevent other people from entering the
market in the short-term," said Nathan Mattock, an intellectual
property lawyer at Marque Lawyers in Sydney.
"If Apple's wrong it will have to pay Samsung a considerable
amount of damages, so it's potentially quite risky."
TIME IS PRECIOUS
But while risky, technology experts say pursuing this kind
of strategy is worth it for Apple in terms of the time it buys
their iPad to try and win an even greater market share.
"It's a market that's developing very fast which Apple have
the lead in, so regardless of the damages they have to pay if
they lose, the longer they can hold off competition the better
for their business," said Andrew Milroy, vice president of
information and communication technology research at consultancy
Frost & Sullivan in Singapore.
In Australia, Samsung has agreed to show Apple an
Australian version of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 one week before its
launch there, a Samsung spokesman said.
In the first quarter of 2011, Apple's iPad accounted for 66
percent of the global tablet market according to market
researcher IDC. However the growth of new products coming on to
the market means that's expected to drop to around 58 percent by
the end of the year.
Technology experts say Apple is using the courts in order to
try and stop that slide.
"Using the courts is increasingly becoming part of
commercial strategy in high growth markets where the
opportunities are great -- it's a tactic to try and slow the
competition down by whatever means you can," said Frost &
Sullivan's Milroy.
Going down this route in German courts is particularly
effective as it's easier to win a preliminary injunction forcing
a company to remove its products from the market straight away
than it is in the United States.
Florian Mueller, who writes the software intellectual
property blog FOSS Patents, said that these injunctions require
evidence the products in question are causing harm to the right
holder's business but "not the more complex kind of hardship and
public interest analysis that is performed in the United
States."
SAMSUNG TO STRIKE BACK
The competition ,however, is likely to strike back. Legal
experts say Samsung will be preparing a multi-pronged case which
will likely force Apple in to some kind of settlement allowing
them back in to the market.
"Samsung's case will be a combination of 'your patent's not
valid, even if it is valid its scope is very narrow and we're
not infringing it anyway, plus by the way you're infringing our
patent as well'," said Kimberlee Weatherall, associate director
of the Intellectual Property Research Institute of Australia.
"It's posturing with a view to reaching some sort of
settlement -- the stronger the position Samsung can put itself
in with those multiple levels of argument the more favourable
the settlement is likely to be," she added.
It's not just Samsung that Apple's big name IP lawyers,
including Freehills in Australia and Morrison & Foerster in the
United States, have in their sights.
The company is also involved in legal action with Taiwan's
HTC and Motorola Inc , alleging patent
infringements by their smartphones.
GOOGLE BATTLE
All of these rivals to Apple use Google Inc's
Android platform, and the legal action prompted a stinging
attack from Google's legal chief last week.
"They (Apple) want to make it harder for manufacturers to
sell Android devices," Google's David Drummond wrote in a blog
entry.
"Instead of competing by building new features or devises,
they are fighting through litigation."
For now though Apple, whose strong sales mean it has built
up billions of dollars in cash reserves, has enough money on its
hands to finance both innovation and litigation.
"Apple has got quite a war chest so it can operate in this
way, and that in the short-term at least is going to lead to
their market dominance and everyone is one notice of that," said
Mattock at Marque Lawyers.
