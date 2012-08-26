By Lee Chyen Yee and Bill Rigby
| HONG KONG/SEATTLE
HONG KONG/SEATTLE Aug 26 Apple Inc's
decisive triumph over Samsung Electronics in the
most closely watched patent trial in years could open the door
for Microsoft Corp to finally hop on board the mobile
boom as manufacturers of Android-based smartphones and tablets
weigh their legal risks.
Microsoft sounded a challenge to Apple and Samsung in July
when it took the wraps off its Surface tablet, a showcase for
the revamped Windows software that it hopes will pave the way
for its entry into the mobile space.
It remains to be seen if the new touchscreen-friendly and
cloud computing-ready Windows 8 can prove a serious rival to
Android, the world's most-used mobile software, or Apple's iOS.
But mobile industry executives who had been cautiously
considering Windows as an alternative to Google's Android say
Friday's ruling that Samsung had copied Apple's designs and
software features had intensified their interest in a Microsoft
alternative.
The key reason: fear of patent lawsuits from Apple.
The California company's battle with Samsung was in large
measure a proxy war against Google Inc's Android
software, which is used by many manufacturers to run its mobile
devices. The verdict could empower Apple to file more such
lawsuits.
"Some of the other manufacturers of Android products like
ourselves are prepared to face similar lawsuits from Apple," a
senior executive with a major Chinese mobile maker told Reuters
on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to talk to the
media.
"The Apple-Samsung lawsuit has given us some reference point
on our future innovation. We'll focus on developing our own
unique user interface based on the Android platform.
"Even though the bulk of our shipments run on Android, the
trend is to diversify into other products running on Windows,"
the executive added, predicting that the percentage of
Windows-based smartphone shipments would increase significantly,
from less than 10 percent now to around a third over the next
few years.
CONSUMER APPEAL
Windows 8 and Windows RT - a version of the software made
for the ARM Holdings chip designs that are employed in
the vast majority of phones and tablets - ship in October.
Some analysts are skeptical that Microsoft can produce a
device that the mobile consumer will love.
"Microsoft has been the beneficiary of this whole fight as
the other non-Android option," said Ron Laurie, a Silicon
Valley-based specialist in IP and investment banking and
co-founder of Inflexion Point Strategy. "But safety (from
lawsuits) by itself is not enough. You have to appeal to
consumers."
And so far the market has seen that consumers want phones
and tablets that look like Apple's devices, he added.
Hardware manufacturers, mostly based in East Asia and known
in tech industry jargon as original equipment manufacturers or
OEMs, are weighing their options.
"From an OEM perspective, the verdict alone, and certainly
an injunction on sales of any kind, levels the playing field
between Android and Windows Phone," said IDC analyst Al Hilwa.
"At this point, the two platforms would have to fight on
features and developer ecosystems to win."
Wall Street thinks Microsoft still stands a chance of
reclaiming its former glory, with investors citing a promising
pipeline for 2013. But they will want hard reasons to pay more
than $30 for a stock that hasn't traded above that for any
extended period of time since 2000.
The verdict in Apple-Samsung was closely watched at
Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
"Windows Phone is looking gooooood right now," tweeted a
clearly enthusiastic Bill Cox, senior marketing communications
director for the firm's phone division, soon after Friday's
verdict.
HOMEGROWN OPERATING SYSTEMS
Asian manufacturers now need to invest in further
customization of the Android platform, much as Amazon.com Inc
has done with its Kindle Fire device, industry
officials say.
ZTE and Huawei, China's two largest
handset makers, declined comment. Both have announced plans to
launch Windows-based phones to supplement their Android
products.
"Smaller Android phone makers like (Taiwan's) HTC,
(Google's) Motorola and Sony will have challenging times ahead,"
said Seo Won-Seok," a Seoul-based analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities. "They'll face increasing production costs and rising
entry barrier to the Android ecosystem. They now face a great
risk of similar litigation from Apple."
Manufacturers may also look at other mobile operating
systems beyond Windows, analysts said. Samsung, for example,
also has phones that use proprietary software called Bada.
Chinese manufacturers also have the option of homegrown
operating systems such as those developed by Baidu and
Alibaba, but Jane Wang, a Beijing-based analyst from Ovum,
doubted they would be adopted in a big way because the ecosystem
of applications and services around them remains limited.
"Chinese handset makers are a practical bunch in that they
will weigh the costs and benefits when coming up with products
running on a different operating system," said Wang, "It may not
be worth their while."
Some manufacturers are particularly exposed. The smartphone
portfolio of Korea's LG Electronics Inc, for
example, is entirely composed of Android devices, leaving it
vulnerable should Apple take legal action against it.
And HTC, once the Android market leader, has also struggled
in lawsuits with Apple and lacks its own strong patent
portfolio, making it vulnerable to further legal challenges. It
has tried to rebuild market share with new models, the One
series, that incorporate high-level photography functions and
audio technology from U.S. firm Beats, in which it bought a
stake.
"For all these manufacturers it's a risk management game,"
said Andrew Milroy, Singapore-based vice president of Frost and
Sullivan, a consulting company. "They don't want to put all
their eggs in one basket."