* Appeals court finds lower court erred in part of ruling
* Apple seeking injunction on sale of some Samsung tablets
* Apple and Samsung involved in global patent fight
* The companies have agreed to try settlement talks
(Adds details from the court ruling)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, May 14 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Monday that Apple Inc could press its bid for an
immediate injunction to block the sale of some tablet computers
made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd based on
allegations of infringement of one patent.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the
judge in a district court in California had erred in deciding
that Apple failed to show that it was likely to succeed on the
merits and sent the case back to the district count for further
review.
The two companies are engaged in a legal battle that
includes more than 20 patent-related cases in 10 countries as
they jostle for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet
markets.
The patent involved in Monday's ruling has to do with the
design of Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet. The U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California had found that the
design patent could well be challenged as "obvious", which means
it should never have been granted. The appeals court disagreed.
The appeals court also ruled that the lower court was right
to deny Apple requested preliminary injunctions which would have
stopped the sale of Samsung smartphones and tablets based on
three other patents.
These three patents include two that have to do with
smartphone design and a third related to scrolling.
The patent ruling in Washington is part of a larger legal
proceeding in California. Apple sued Samsung in the United
States last year, saying the South Korean company's Galaxy line
of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copies the iPhone and
iPad. Samsung then countersued Apple.
In mid-April, Apple and Samsung agreed that their chief
executives would participate in settlement talks to try to
resolve the dispute, according to an order by U.S. District
Judge Lucy Koh.
Representatives for Apple and Samsung could not immediately
be reached on Monday.
Apple, maker of the iPad and the iPhone, had asked in July
2011 for the immediate injunction.
One of the three judges hearing the case dissented from part
of the majority decision, saying that the finding for Apple in
the tablet design patent should not result in a ruling returning
the issue to the lower court but that Apple should have been
granted its injunction.
Judge Kathleen O'Malley noted that preliminary injunctions
were designed to provide a quick fix in the case of patent
infringement, while a remand delays giving that relief.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
11-1846.
The case in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Apple, Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
2012-1105
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)