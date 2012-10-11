* Court considered a single patent
* Saga continues; Patents at center of war
By Diane Bartz and Dan Levine
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11 A U.S. appeals
court overturned a pretrial sales ban against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Nexus smartphone,
dealing a setback to Apple Inc in its battle against Google
Inc's increasingly popular mobile software.
Apple is waging war on several fronts against
Google, whose Android software powers many of Samsung's devices.
The ruling on Thursday from the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit is not expected to have an outsized impact
on the smartphone market, as the Nexus is an aging product in
Samsung's lineup. Apple's stock closed down nearly 2 percent at
$628.10.
However, the court's reasoning could make it much harder for
companies that sue over patents get competitors' products pulled
from the market, said Colleen Chien, a professor at Santa Clara
Law school in Silicon Valley.
Such sales injunctions have been a key for companies trying
to increase their leverage in courtroom patent fights.
"The Federal Circuit has said, 'Wait a minute,'" Chien said.
Apple declined to comment, while Samsung did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Apple scored a sweeping legal victory over Samsung in August
when a U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of
the hugely popular iPhone and iPad and awarded Apple $1.05
billion in damages.
The Nexus phone was not included in that trial, but is part
of a tandem case Apple filed against Samsung earlier this year.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a pretrial injunction
against the Nexus in June, based on an Apple patent for unified
search capability. The appeals court then stayed that injunction
until it could formally rule.
In its opinion on Thursday, the Federal Circuit reversed the
injunction entirely, saying that Koh abused her discretion.
Apple failed to prove that consumers purchased the Samsung
product because of the infringing technology, the appeals court
ruled.
"It may very well be that the accused product would sell
almost as well without incorporating the patented feature," the
court wrote. "And in that case, even if the competitive injury
that results from selling the accused device is substantial, the
harm that flows from the alleged infringement (the only harm
that should count) is not."
The court considered a single patent - one which allows the
smartphone to search multiple data storage locations at once.
For example, the smartphone could search the device's memory as
well as the Internet with a single query.
The appeals court has sent the case back to Koh for
reconsideration. A separate pretrial sales ban Apple had managed
to win against Samsung - targeting the Galaxy Tab 10.1 - was
dissolved earlier this month after Samsung won at trial on that
patent.
Beyond the Nexus, Samsung also has a collection of new
tablets and smartphones intended for launch before the holidays.
On Wednesday, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt called
the intensifying struggle between Apple and his company a
"defining fight" for the future of the mobile industry.
The case in the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc vs. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd et al., 12-1507.