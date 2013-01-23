BRIEF-B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
* B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
WASHINGTON Jan 23 A U.S. trade panel that specializes in patent disputes will review an agency judge's decision that Samsung Electronics violated Apple patents to make smartphones and tablets, and sent part of the dispute back to the judge, the International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The ITC judge had ruled in October that Samsung, the world's top maker of smartphones, infringed on four Apple patents but did not violate two others.
The commission announced that it would review the judge's decision and send a section of it related to two patents back to the judge. The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-796.
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday and forecast stronger operating profit this year, lifting shares to a 10-month high as investors bought in to a new chief executive's cost-cutting campaign.