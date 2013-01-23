WASHINGTON Jan 23 A U.S. trade panel that specializes in patent disputes will review an agency judge's decision that Samsung Electronics violated Apple patents to make smartphones and tablets, and sent part of the dispute back to the judge, the International Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The ITC judge had ruled in October that Samsung, the world's top maker of smartphones, infringed on four Apple patents but did not violate two others.

The commission announced that it would review the judge's decision and send a section of it related to two patents back to the judge. The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-796.