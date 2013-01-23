WASHINGTON Jan 23 A U.S. trade panel that
specializes in patent disputes will review a potentially key
decision in the patent fight between Samsung Electronics
and Apple Inc over smartphones and
tablets.
The panel, the International Trade Commission, also sent
part of the dispute back to judge, who ruled in October that
Samsung, the world's top maker of smartphones, infringed four
Apple patents but did not violate two others.
The full commission said on Wednesday it would review the
judge's decision, and asked the agency judge to take a second
look at portions of two patents where he had found that Samsung
infringed.
One of the patents in question allows the use of a headset
with the smartphone while the other allows the device to show
an image on a screen with a second, translucent image over it.
Apple had filed a complaint in mid-2011, accusing
Samsung of infringing its patents in making its Captivate,
Transform and Fascinate smartphones, as well as the Galaxy
Tablet.
Apple is waging war on several fronts against Google
, whose Android software powers many of Samsung's
devices. The battles between Apple and Samsung have taken place
in some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming
mobile industry.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-796.