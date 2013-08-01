WASHINGTON Aug 1 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Thursday that it would delay a decision on
whether devices made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
infringe on Apple Inc's patents.
The decision had been expected on Thursday but was put off
until Aug. 9. No reason was given for the delay.
Apple is waging a legal war against Google Inc,
whose Android software powers many Samsung devices. The battles
between Apple and Samsung have been spread across some 10
countries as they vie for market share in the booming mobile
industry.
The case at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-796.